Kroger to limit number of customers inside stores

Kroger will begin limiting the number of customers inside stores starting Tuesday, part an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“Kroger’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s senior vice president of operations, in a statement. “During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities.”

The standard building capacity for a grocery store is 1 person per 60 square feet. Under Kroger’s new reduced capacity limits, the number will be 1 person per 120 square feet.

Stores have already encouraged employees to wear masks and gloves and have ordered protective equipment for them, added Plexiglas shields in stores, begun testing one-way aisle markers and has begun temperature checks for employees. Pharmacies have temporarily waived delivery fees and is allowing customers to use reusable bags. Stores will close early on Easter Sunday.