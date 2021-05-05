Lincoln Walmart to temporarily close for store-wide sanitizing

LINCOLN — The westside Walmart Supercenter will shut its doors today at 2 p.m. and remain closed until Friday for store-wide sanitizing, the company announced Wednesday.
The 825 Malerich Dr. location will reopen Friday at 7 a.m., after third-party cleaning crews "thoroughly clean and sanitize" the building and employees "restock shelves and prep the store," according to a company news release.
Payton McCormick, a spokesperson for Walmart’s Corporate Affairs team, in a statement said the temporary closure is "for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts."
When the store reopens Friday, he said, "we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.
McCormick also said that customers will still be required to wear face coverings while inside the building.
Walmart during the coronavirus pandemic has installed sneeze guards at registers, placed social distancing signage in stores, implemented temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for employees and enacted emergency leave policies for employees who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work, McCormick said.
“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind," McCormick said.
See how Central Illinois documented the storm on Twitter
@StormChaser220
One of several weak tornadoes my father and I saw today. This one was near Buffalo, IL around 6:15 PM CDT. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/bQ7yNgdjsI— Kholby Martin (@StormChaser220) May 4, 2021
@skydrama
Brief tornadoes continue under impressive supercell, two miles east of Mt Auburn IL at 625 PM CT @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/SQdqtHAMW1— Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) May 3, 2021
@JaredStreder
#ILWX #WX Very apparent rotation on a beautiful storm that produced 3-4 tornados in central IL today. @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/panQtZeJdZ— Jared Streder (@JaredStreder) May 4, 2021
@MeanMotionMedia
#Tornado warned storm coming into Allenville #ilwx @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/ZRz7jgkeJ4— Chris Conley (@MeanMotionMedia) May 4, 2021
@zachwalterswx
Close range tornado intercept near Pleasant Plains, IL at 5:24pm CT. pic.twitter.com/RXEZqEAnq4— Zach Walters (@zachwalterswx) May 3, 2021
@wx9jc
Tornado near Mechanicsburg @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/DYqvAe5dmg— Jarrod Cook (@wx9jc) May 3, 2021
@skydrama
Impressive supercell continues south of Decatur IL at 650 PM CT #ilwx pic.twitter.com/GzrZTexFMx— Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) May 3, 2021
@justinlfowler
A tornado briefly touches down just outside of Ashland, Ill., and west of Pleasant Plains, Ill. pic.twitter.com/KwvxslWop5— Justin L. Fowler (@justinlfowler) May 3, 2021
@justinlfowler
May 3, 2021
@zmann3000
5:59 just west of Buffalo, IL #ILwx pic.twitter.com/RPChsf8Djh— Troy Zaremba (@zmann3000) May 3, 2021
@AllisonAPetty
Current weather situation on Decatur’s west side #ilwx pic.twitter.com/qxN5QmJmiU— Allison Petty (@AllisonAPetty) May 4, 2021
@zmann3000
7:24 PM West of Sullivan, IL. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/0tzPHHZWvN— Troy Zaremba (@zmann3000) May 4, 2021
@VORTEXjeff
Dalton City IL, 708pm @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/k0Jf7CZ55s— Jeff Frame (@VORTEXJeff) May 4, 2021
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert