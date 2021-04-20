Marijuana by the numbers as 420, the unofficial high holiday, turns 50

Recreational marijuana use is now legal in 17 states and Washington D.C., with New Mexico, Virginia and New York the most recent to approve it.

In 1996, California became the first state to approve the use of medical marijuana through Proposition 215. Colorado and Washington were the first states to approve recreational marijuana sales in 2012, opening the floodgates to a broader retail industry.

Illinois legalized recreational marijuana use on Jan. 1, 2020.

Changes in attitudes

As more states legalize recreational weed, 91% of U.S. adults say marijuana should be legal in some form, including 60% that approve of recreational use, according to a Pew Research study published Friday.

One in 4 Americans used cannabis in some form during the past 12 months, according to a YouGov study released Monday that was commissioned by Chicago-based cannabis firm Cresco.

Nearly one-fourth of cannabis users said they tried it for the first time within the past year, according to the YouGov study.

Midwestern cannabis users consume more edibles and beverages than other regions of the country, the study showed.