MATEJKA: A mission to expand voting rights to all

In George Washington’s day, a voter was a male over 21 who owned property. Over the decades, voting rights have expanded and 2020 marks two significant voting rights anniversaries.

The 2020 Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly (AFL-CIO) Labor Day theme is “150 years of struggle: your right to vote.” This commemorates the 1870 passage of the 15th Amendment when African American males won voting rights and the centennial of the 19th Amendment, women’s right to vote.

On Feb. 3, 1870, the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed. In simple language it said, the "right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

Five years earlier, the Civil War had ended, an intensive conflict waged over whether the nation would endure “half slave and half free.” But what of the formerly enslaved person? Would they enjoy citizenship’s full rights? There was fierce debate, shrouded in racism, on the African American’s ability to vote. African American soldiers had enlisted in their own liberation war, joining the Union Army by the thousands to overthrow oppressive slavery.