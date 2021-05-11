McDonald’s pushes COVID-19 vaccine awareness on coffee cups, delivery orders

McDonald’s is partnering with the Biden administration on a campaign to raise awareness of COVID-19 vaccines and help customers find appointments.

The Chicago-based fast food giant announced Tuesday it will promote the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services campaign “We Can Do This,” which aims to increase vaccine confidence and encourage vaccinations, on its Times Square billboard later this month and on McCafe coffee cups and delivery orders at all U.S. restaurants beginning in July.

The announcement comes as vaccination rates are slowing across the country and some remain hesitant about inoculations.

In Illinois, 35.73% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to state officials.

McDonald’s seal stickers on coffee cups and delivery orders will direct customers to vaccines.gov, where people can learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and find an appointment near them. McDonald’s has nearly 14,000 restaurants in the U.S.

“More than 150 million people have already gotten at least one dose of vaccine, and millions more are getting vaccinated every day,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a news release Tuesday.

In March, Illinois launched a $10 million public awareness campaign to combat vaccine hesitancy in Black and Latino communities. The initiative includes information and stories from public health experts and individuals affected by the pandemic in English and Spanish, through various channels such as cable and broadcast TV, billboards and other displays.

