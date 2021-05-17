 Skip to main content
Meijer issues update on store mask policy
Meijer issues update on store mask policy

Meijer

Meijer, the supermarket chain based in Michigan, announced Monday that fully-vaccinated customers do not have to wear masks while shopping in stores. 

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fully-vaccinated customers can shop at Meijer without wearing a mask — unless a state or local law says otherwise — the supermarket chain announced Monday.

Non-vaccinated customers, the company said in a statement, must continue to wear face coverings while shopping in stores, "except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one."

Masks will still be required in Illinois schools, even if you're fully vaccinated

Both policies are effective Monday, the company said. 

Meijer, headquartered in Michigan, has a location at 1900 E. College Ave. in Normal. The Town of Normal does not have a mask mandate. 

The company also said that its employees will still be required to wear masks "while we evaluate regulatory requirements."

Meijer's announcement on Monday comes on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sharing on May 13 that those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks in many indoor and outdoor settings and can drop social distancing — with some exceptions.

Those exceptions include places where masks or distancing are “required by federal (and) state … laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

