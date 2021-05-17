Meijer issues update on store mask policy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fully-vaccinated customers can shop at Meijer without wearing a mask — unless a state or local law says otherwise — the supermarket chain announced Monday.

Non-vaccinated customers, the company said in a statement, must continue to wear face coverings while shopping in stores, "except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one."

Both policies are effective Monday, the company said.

Meijer, headquartered in Michigan, has a location at 1900 E. College Ave. in Normal. The Town of Normal does not have a mask mandate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The company also said that its employees will still be required to wear masks "while we evaluate regulatory requirements."