Memorial Day features, e-edition online
Memorial Day features, e-edition online

The Pantagraph will not publish or deliver a print edition on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. 

The newspaper instead will be available only via our e-edition, a digital replica of the printed product, at pantagraph.com/eedition. All members get access to our e-edition every day. 

Having a non-print publication on Monday gives our delivery staff a day off on the federal holiday. We will resume publishing the print edition on Tuesday. 

The business office also will be closed on Monday.

Coverage of Memorial Day events, as well as up-to-the-minute news, sports and other information, will be available at pantagraph.com. Learn more about our extensive digital content available on your smartphone, tablet or computer at pantagraph.com/activate.

 

