MOREHEAD: What Labor Day today means

Thanks to a long life, I’ve met some incredible people. Everyday people who make the best of each day, with a sense of humor and dedication. I’ve not only met them on the job, but also during difficult times at the unemployment office and the plant closing. Even with adversity, everyday Americans don’t back down and apply themselves.

What do they want? They want more than a paycheck. They want respect from their employers and their fellow workers. They want to come home in one piece and not face unnecessary risk. They want equal opportunity for advancement and a door opened for their children. They want a community where they are valued, safe and included.

Hopefully, our local unions help build that community where people feel respected. Unions are more than a contract negotiated every three years. They are where workers learn some basic democracy, where they speak up at the union meeting and share their opinion, vote on their contract and if they have a job challenge, have an organization to back them when treated unfairly. Thanks to secure employment, our members can volunteer in the community, at church, with youth sports and other venues, because they don’t need to scramble to work two jobs just to hold the family together.