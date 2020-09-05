MOREHEAD: What Labor Day today means

What is the union difference?
As someone with a 50-year Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA) card in my pocket, my life is a testament to what a union can do for an individual and a family.
When I graduated high school, I already knew what work was from various odd jobs and helping my family. I was lucky to find work at Bloomington Laborers Local 362. I helped build Interstate 74 and other highway projects around town, construct buildings and work on rehabilitation projects. Being a laborer is hard, physical work, but the pay sustained my family, along with the health care and the pension check I now enjoy monthly.
The union also gave me a voice — in the union meeting, where I eventually was elected an officer by my peers, but also in the community. Through community involvement, I was able to represent my union on local and state charitable and governmental panels, commissions and boards. Just a few of those were Illinois Special Olympics, the local Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Illinois Council on Vocational Education and the regional Career Link.
I’ve been lucky to have those opportunities and my name appears occasionally in the media. But Labor Day is not so much about me as it is the folks who go to work every day without fanfare and make this country great and our world better. Getting up every morning (or heading out every night) we go to work to sustain ourselves and our families. Our jobs can be rewarding, frustrating, deadening and challenging, sometimes all in the same day. Yet when the alarm clock rings we head out the door to do our duty.
Thanks to a long life, I’ve met some incredible people. Everyday people who make the best of each day, with a sense of humor and dedication. I’ve not only met them on the job, but also during difficult times at the unemployment office and the plant closing. Even with adversity, everyday Americans don’t back down and apply themselves.
What do they want? They want more than a paycheck. They want respect from their employers and their fellow workers. They want to come home in one piece and not face unnecessary risk. They want equal opportunity for advancement and a door opened for their children. They want a community where they are valued, safe and included.
Hopefully, our local unions help build that community where people feel respected. Unions are more than a contract negotiated every three years. They are where workers learn some basic democracy, where they speak up at the union meeting and share their opinion, vote on their contract and if they have a job challenge, have an organization to back them when treated unfairly. Thanks to secure employment, our members can volunteer in the community, at church, with youth sports and other venues, because they don’t need to scramble to work two jobs just to hold the family together.
My life, likes hundreds of others, is better because I belonged to a labor organization. I hope our community continues to value the partnerships we’ve built between labor, management and local government. Most of all, I hope we show the respect deserved and the appreciation to those who make this country what it is through their hard work.
Ronn Morehead is president of the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly
