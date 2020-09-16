New Bloomington Aldi opening Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A new Aldi is scheduled to open Thursday off of Market Street.

The 907 Maple Hill Road location will replace the store at 1025 Wylie Drive set to close on Wednesday.

Aldi Dwight Division Vice President Heather Moore said the new store will be 12,515 square feet and will have open ceilings, natural lighting, environmentally friendly building materials and ample refrigerator space.

"One of the main reasons we relocated our Bloomington store was to provide our shoppers a bigger store to accommodate an expanded product selection," Moore said in an email.

The new store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Grocery delivery and curbside pickup will continue to be available at the Bloomington and Normal locations.

"Aldi has been a part of the Bloomington community since 1991 and with this brand-new store, we are excited to provide an improved shopping experience for our loyal Bloomington customers," Moore said.

Moore said the company is expanding other Central Illinois stores including projects in Peoria. They recently completed renovations in eight other locations.

The first Aldi opened in 1961 in Germany.