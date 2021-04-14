New report shows Illinois job, economic growth in electric transportation sector

Illinois Clean Air Now said that prioritizing electrification efforts would also have economic benefits. The release cited two projections that conclude Illinois electric vehicle adoption “could result in cumulative net benefits that range from $12 to $45 billion statewide by 2050,” according to the release.

Electronic transportation activity in Illinois, according to the “Electrifying Illinois” report, contributed $850 million to Gross State Product based on data from the 2019 United States Energy Employment Report, which was produced by the National Association of State Energy Officials and the Energy Futures Institute.

“With investments that we're seeing in the state from companies like Rivian, we hope that this is a signal to encourage additional private investment in the state of Illinois and make us a global leader in not just meeting the demand that we have locally in the state or regionally, but because of the globalized nature of this supply chain, being able to meet that with work that's done in Illinois is really critical,” Bloom said.