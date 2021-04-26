 Skip to main content
Normal to hold Saturday electronics drop-off
top story

Normal to hold Saturday electronics drop-off

060618-blm-loc-1recycling

Normal employees load discarded televisions onto pallets at the town's electronics recycling facility in the public works yard, 1301 Warriner St., on June 5, 2018.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — People needing to get rid old computers and other electronics can drop them off this Saturday at the Normal Public Works building.

McLean County residents can take advantage of the Saturday self-service electronics drop-off starting May 1. The service runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month at the town's Electronics Recycling Building, 1301 Warriner St.

The Saturday self-service electronics recycling drop-off runs in addition to the regular self-service electronics recycling drop-off, which is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Accepted materials include computers, monitors, electronic keyboards, televisions, scanners, fax machines, copiers, cellphones, video recorders, cameras and other electronic items. They do not need to be working in order to be recycled.

A list of acceptable items can be found at www.normal.org.

Items that have Freon, such as mini-refrigerators or dehumidifiers, are not accepted.

Items should not be dropped off outside of the operating hours.

The self-service drop-off is not available for residents living outside of McLean County or to businesses.

For more information, visit www.normal.org/publicworks or call the Normal Public Works office at 309-454-9571 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

