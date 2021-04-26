Normal to hold Saturday electronics drop-off

NORMAL — People needing to get rid old computers and other electronics can drop them off this Saturday at the Normal Public Works building.

McLean County residents can take advantage of the Saturday self-service electronics drop-off starting May 1. The service runs from 8 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month at the town's Electronics Recycling Building, 1301 Warriner St.

The Saturday self-service electronics recycling drop-off runs in addition to the regular self-service electronics recycling drop-off, which is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Accepted materials include computers, monitors, electronic keyboards, televisions, scanners, fax machines, copiers, cellphones, video recorders, cameras and other electronic items. They do not need to be working in order to be recycled.