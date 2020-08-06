You are the owner of this article.
Ovation Cinema Grill in Bloomington closes
breaking top story

BLOOMINGTON — A destination for McLean County movie lovers to enjoy dinner and a show is ceasing business.

New Vision Theatres Ovation Cinema Grill, which has been closed since theaters were shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain dark.

"Their corporate office contacted us late yesterday and confirmed the Ovation Theatre is permanently closed," Tom Anderson, director of environmental health of the McLean County Health Department, said Thursday. "According to the corporate office, they have filed for bankruptcy."

Ovation Cinema Grill is on Bloomington's far east side at 415 Detroit Drive, Bloomington.

A sign on the theater's door this week read that the theater and grill were temporarily closed because of Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 restrictions.

Pantagraph phone calls this week to the theater and the grill were not answered and New Vision Theatre's website could not be reached.

The business opened as Palace Cinemas in 1999.

It was renovated in 2015 into 10 separate "dining/screening rooms" and renamed the Ovation Cinemas 10. The renovation included a full-service kitchen, lobby bar and a remodeling of each screening room to allow for fewer but larger seats, tables and drink holders.

The venue was later renamed New Vision Theatres Ovation Cinema Grill.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

