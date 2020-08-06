Ovation Cinema Grill in Bloomington closes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A destination for McLean County movie lovers to enjoy dinner and a show is ceasing business.

"Their corporate office contacted us late yesterday and confirmed the Ovation Theatre is permanently closed," Tom Anderson, director of environmental health of the McLean County Health Department, said Thursday. "According to the corporate office, they have filed for bankruptcy."

Ovation Cinema Grill is on Bloomington's far east side at 415 Detroit Drive, Bloomington.

A sign on the theater's door this week read that the theater and grill were temporarily closed because of Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 restrictions.

Pantagraph phone calls this week to the theater and the grill were not answered and New Vision Theatre's website could not be reached.