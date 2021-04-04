Pandemic or not, Ferrero committed to expanding in Bloomington

The venture comes at a time when the futures of many local economies, including Bloomington's, are still in limbo as industries like manufacturing and commercial construction look to transition to a post-pandemic world.

A total of 383 employees work at the plant, and the project is expected to add 50 more.

A Ferrero spokesman told The Pantagraph the expansion is on track, and the company expects to break ground early this summer.

"Ferrero is proud of our long track record of investments in local manufacturing infrastructures and we are excited about our significant investment in our Bloomington facility," said Hugh McMullen, the spokesman.

He added that the pandemic has not "significantly impacted" operations at the facility, and the company has avoided layoffs throughout COVID-19.

The company in the last 18 months also announced the expansion of its New Jersey office and opening of new Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia distribution centers.

It has about 3,000 employees in seven offices and eight plants and warehouses in the U.S., the Caribbean and Canada. Other products include Kinder, Fannie May chocolates, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth.