Pandemic or not, Ferrero committed to expanding in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Even as sheltering at home and wearing a mask became normalized in the United States last year, one familiar behavior persisted.
Americans bought and ate a lot of chocolate.
From March to September 2020, chocolate sales rose 5.5%, and 92% of consumers admitted to eating chocolate, according to a study by the National Confectioners Association.
That sustained demand likely contributed to the Nov. 19 announcement by confectionary giant Ferrero that it would expand its Bloomington plant and create the Italian company's first chocolate factory in North America.
"That's a big deal," assistant city manager Billy Tyus said last month during a presentation of Bloomington's 2020 accomplishments. "That's their first North American chocolate factory — and it's coming right here."
Estimated at $75 million to build, the new manufacturing center will add 70,000 square feet to the existing 226,000-square-foot Ferrero facility at 2501 Beich Road, where Crunch and SnoCaps are assembled.
The venture comes at a time when the futures of many local economies, including Bloomington's, are still in limbo as industries like manufacturing and commercial construction look to transition to a post-pandemic world.
A total of 383 employees work at the plant, and the project is expected to add 50 more.
A Ferrero spokesman told The Pantagraph the expansion is on track, and the company expects to break ground early this summer.
"Ferrero is proud of our long track record of investments in local manufacturing infrastructures and we are excited about our significant investment in our Bloomington facility," said Hugh McMullen, the spokesman.
He added that the pandemic has not "significantly impacted" operations at the facility, and the company has avoided layoffs throughout COVID-19.
The company in the last 18 months also announced the expansion of its New Jersey office and opening of new Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia distribution centers.
It has about 3,000 employees in seven offices and eight plants and warehouses in the U.S., the Caribbean and Canada. Other products include Kinder, Fannie May chocolates, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth.
Ferrero's commitment to expanding its Bloomington facility is also part of a larger economic anchor that was dropped here in 2020 — and hasn't budged since — despite widespread financial uncertainty caused by state-imposed mitigations and closures.
"This is building that is happening here, during a year when there was so much uncertainty," Tyus said. "It says a lot about Bloomington as a community that people continue to have confidence in us as a place to build and develop."
Tyus said that in 2020 alone, the city saw more than $260 million in new or continued commercial, retail, restaurant and residential development.
"That's a lot of building, that's a lot of building that starts here," Tyus said. "There are communities that would do anything to have that, and we did, frankly."
Ferrero's expansion deal includes a sales tax exemption for building materials because the site falls within the expanded Bloomington-Normal enterprise zone.
The new construction may also qualify for a future property tax abatement if the Bloomington City Council approves a standardized incentive plan that would cover businesses building in the enterprise zone.
Proposed in February, the standardized property tax incentive would only apply to new construction on a existing property, or the expansion of an existing facility. It would begin as a five-year abatement.
Ferrero, whose portfolio includes Tic Tac and Nutella brands, has owned the Bloomington factory since the company bought Nestle's U.S. confectionary business for $2.8 billion in 2018. That deal also included the SweeTarts, LaffyTaffy and Nerds labels.
The Bloomington site was built in 1967 and housed Beich's Candy operations before Nestle acquired it in 1984.
And even if the standardized incentive doesn't receive Council approval, company and city officials have made clear the Ferrero project will move forward.
“The Bloomington community and its leadership have been instrumental to Ferrero's growth this year," Giorgio Pasquale, Ferrero's senior vice president of North American operations, said in a statement. "This is the perfect place to take our next big step in expanding our capabilities in North America."
