Pantagraph earns 4 statewide awards

BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph columnist Randy Kindred won first place in the Sports Column category of the Illinois Press Association Best of the Press Awards.

The award recognizes various columns on athletes written by Kindred, who retired from The Pantagraph after eight years as sports editor.

Reporter Sierra Henry also won second place for Rookie of the Year and the paper placed second in the Best Investigative/Enterprise Reporting category for its reporting on sex crimes.

The paper placed third in the Localized National Story as well. ​

The awards will be presented at the group's virtual convention May 5-7.

