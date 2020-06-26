Perspectives on Progress: Demmer says GOP willing to listen to police reform proposals

In particular, Demmer said he wants to hear ideas about ways to bring more investment into communities of color.

“I think that's definitely an area that that I'm interested in and can be supportive of is trying to provide that spark, in some cases towards turning around the economic downturn or the pressures and the tide that have been pulling against these kind of new investments and new opportunities in those communities,” he said. “I certainly think that's a big piece of the puzzle, is trying to provide more and higher quality opportunities for people who live and work in some of these communities who have been hardest hit by so much of this economic strife for decades.”

One of the things Demmer said he and his colleagues will be more reluctant to endorse, however, is the call that has been heard in many demonstrations to “defund the police.”

It’s a phrase that may mean different things to different people — some say it simply means shifting resources from policing to human services, such as mental health care, and economic development while others say it’s a call to completely reinvent the idea of policing and law enforcement.