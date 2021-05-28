Popular Woodford County restaurant closes

EUREKA — A legendary Eureka restaurant that drew diners from across Central Illinois has gone out of business.

The Chanticleer closed Thursday, according to a release issued that night.

Owners Jeff and Michelle Stahl cited lingering effects from the coronavirus pandemic, including dining restrictions and food-price increases. The Stahls also alluded to difficulties in filling open jobs.

"Michelle and I have tried to create a hospitality experience that we couldn't find other places," Jeff Stahl stated. "However, over the course of the last year and a half, circumstances have presented themselves, creating challenges that have prevented this from happening."

When the Journal Star contacted Jeff Stahl, he declined to comment.

The Chanticleer, 744 N. Main St., was fabled for its fried chicken and onion rings and had been open for decades. The Stahls purchased it in 2011 and added modern touches to the menu.

Blackened chicken pasta, brisket macaroni and cheese and a chipotle barbecue bacon hamburger were among featured entrees.