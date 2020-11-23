 Skip to main content
Pub II temporarily suspends operations
Pub II temporarily suspends operations

NORMAL — Pub II has temporarily suspended operations "until service resumes inside or the weather warms up consistently," the operator of the uptown bar and restaurant posted on Facebook.

Saturday was the last day for outdoor seating and carryout at the 102 N. Linden St. establishment, the post said.

"We are so incredibly proud of our staff for all they have adapted to during these very difficult times. Our staff has always been willing to do what needs to be done, for the health and safety of our community," the post said. "We ask everyone in our community to please stay safe and support our front line medical workers whom are working tirelessly."

The sate this month issued new restrictions on restaurants and bars in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. A stay-at-home order was issued in March.

Las week Maggie Miley's Irish Pub announced it will close at 9 p.m. on Nov. 25 until further notice. Curbside deliver and a tent will be available at the 126 E. Beaufort St. restaurant and bar until then.

Epiphany Farms, which operations restaurants in Central Illinois, has also announced efforts to consolidate because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its Anju Above and Epiphany Farms restaurants will continue their to-go menus, but Old Bank Restaurant & Bar in Leroy, and Bakery and Pickle in downtown Bloomington have temporarily closed. 

Here are the 10 categories of statewide COVID restrictions that started Friday

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

