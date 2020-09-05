Raikes: The importance of Labor Day

As the calendar turns to September it is always a great way to pay tribute to the American worker and celebrate Labor Day. We observe Labor Day to celebrate the economic and social achievements of American workers. This year with the appearance of the COVID-19 pandemic the people who build our community have been deemed “essential.”

We build our roads and bridges, pour our foundations, erect our buildings, install heating and cooling systems, provide clean water supplies, string power lines, and light up our dwellings, and have always known that we are absolutely necessary. While the vast majority of people who were able to stay employed while working from home, this wasn’t possible for the construction worker. We continued to go to work and adapted to sanitizing tools and equipment passed around the job site. We wear face coverings, wash our hands more frequently, and gather only when necessary. As problem solvers we are able to do more with less. This is why we are proud to toil and bring our communities the infrastructure needed to be comfortable in your homes and businesses and provide well-built roads and bridges to get from point A to point B.