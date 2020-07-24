Read the court filing: Tesla sues Rivian, says company stole talent, trade secrets

This is a developing story and will be updated ...
NORMAL — Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that's expected to bring thousands of employees to its Normal plant over 10 years, is being sued by rival Tesla, which claims the company is stealing trade secrets and talent.
In the 17-page complaint filed in Superior Court in Santa Clara, California, Tesla pointed to "an alarming pattern among Tesla employees recently leaving to join Rivian."
Also named as defendants are four former Tesla employees, including Jessica Siron, identified in the court filing as a Bloomington resident who worked as the manager of environmental health and safety.
The lawsuit says Siron signed an offer letter from Rivian in March, then used her Tesla-issued laptop "to access several confidential documents" from the company network. Those documents were sent to her personal email account, the suit says.
"These documents consisted of highly sensitive trade secrets" about manufacturing robotics and requirements and would be "incredibly helpful to a startup vehicle manufacturer such as Rivian," according to the complaint.
A company official did not respond to questions about Siron, but in a statement said the "suit's allegations are baseless and run counter to Rivian's culture, ethos and corporate policies."
Siron does not have a listed phone number and her LinkedIn profile was not available on Friday.
The statement also said: "We admire Tesla for its leadership in resetting expectations of what an electric car can be. Rivian is made up of high-performing, mission-driven teams, and our business model and technology are based on many years of engineering, design and strategy development. This requires the contribution and know-how of thousands of employees from across the technology and automotive spaces. Upon joining Rivian, we require all employees to confirm that they have not, and will not, introduce former employers' intellectual property into Rivian systems."
The suit claims breach of contact, intentional interference with contract and violation of the Uniform Trade Secrets Act of California.
Rivian, based in the Detroit area, was founded in 2009 and bought the former Mitsubishi Motors in Normal in 2017 for $16 million. It had closed in November 2015.
Rivian has a contract with Amazon to build 100,000 electric delivery vans starting next year at its Normal factory. The company recently said it has raised another $2.5 billion in funding from accounts advised by investment firm T. Rowe Price.
Earlier this year, the company pushed back plans to release its first models, an all-electric pickup truck and SUV, due to supply-chain issues because of COVID-19.
Tesla, Rivian and other electric vehicle makers are developing product lines as governments put additional restrictions on vehicle emission levels.
Tesla is the industry leader, with shares that have more than tripled this year. Then company on Wednesday posted a $104 million net profit for the second quarter. It also picked the Austin, Texas, area as the site for its second U.S. assembly plant.
CEO Elon Musk also said he's confident about rolling out full self-driving technology by the end of the year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
READ THE LAWSUIT:
PHOTOS: Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive
Rivian
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal (copy)
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.