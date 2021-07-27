 Skip to main content
Report: Georgia recruiting Rivian for 2nd factory

Rivian spokesperson Zach Dietmeier in an email confirmed the plans to The Pantagraph and characterized the Normal plant as a "launching pad and a cornerstone for Rivian’s strategy and development for decades to come."

BLOOMINGTON — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday reported that Georgia is planning "to make an aggressive push" and recruit Rivian Automotive for a new electric-vehicle factory.

The focus by the state was attributed to "three people familiar with the matter," according to the newspaper. 

"Georgia is expected to pitch a massive development site near Savannah, but other locations closer to metro Atlanta are also being discussed for the factory, said people familiar with the recruitment effort," the paper said.

About 2,200 people work in the company's 503-acre Normal plant, where the R1T truck and R1S SUV are being built. Rivian last week announced it wanted to develop a second production plant. 

The company is also building 100,000 electric delivery vehicles for Amazon.

The launch of the SUV was recently pushed from June to September because of a global microchip shortage. 

Rivian, founded in 2009 and headquartered in California, raised $2.5 billion in its latest fundraising round. 

The company in 2017 spent $16 million for the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal. 

Reuters has reported the new factory will also produce battery cells. 

