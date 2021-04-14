 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Illinois electric transportation jobs will double by '24
0 comments
alert top story

Report: Illinois electric transportation jobs will double by '24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rivian test drove its first R1S SUV0 to roll off its Normal production line. Rivian employees drove the vehicle Friday afternoon through downtown Bloomington and uptown Normal.

NORMAL — A trade association estimates electric transportation sector jobs in Illinois will double by 2024, with Rivian being a central part

The report by Advanced Energy Economy report estimated there were 5,200 related jobs at 560 Illinois businesses in 2019. The number is expected to hit 9,500 by 2024.

Rivian, which is building out the former Mitsubishi in Normal, is "poised to be a be a key EV industry player and a leading provider of ET jobs in Illinois," the report said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The report said 97 out of the state's 102 counties have an electric transportation company. 

"With the right policy priorities, Illinois is well positioned to be a leader in developing the domestic ET supply chain," the report said. 

READ THE REPORT HERE

Rivian raised about $2.65 billion in January, bringing its total valuation to $27.6 billion, and in February announced plans to open a showroom in the Fulton Market area of Chicago. Another is in Laguna Beach, California.

Rivian is also developing 100,000 custom delivery vans for Amazon. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

J&J Vaccine Pause Is Appropriate, Mayo Clinic's Poland Says

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News