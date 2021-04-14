Report: Illinois electric transportation jobs will double by '24

NORMAL — A trade association estimates electric transportation sector jobs in Illinois will double by 2024, with Rivian being a central part.
The report by Advanced Energy Economy report estimated there were 5,200 related jobs at 560 Illinois businesses in 2019. The number is expected to hit 9,500 by 2024.
Rivian, which is building out the former Mitsubishi in Normal, is "poised to be a be a key EV industry player and a leading provider of ET jobs in Illinois," the report said.
The report said 97 out of the state's 102 counties have an electric transportation company.
"With the right policy priorities, Illinois is well positioned to be a leader in developing the domestic ET supply chain," the report said.
Rivian raised about $2.65 billion in January, bringing its total valuation to $27.6 billion, and in February announced plans to open a showroom in the Fulton Market area of Chicago. Another is in Laguna Beach, California.