Report: Illinois electric transportation jobs will double by '24

NORMAL — A trade association estimates electric transportation sector jobs in Illinois will double by 2024, with Rivian being a central part.

The report by Advanced Energy Economy report estimated there were 5,200 related jobs at 560 Illinois businesses in 2019. The number is expected to hit 9,500 by 2024.

Rivian, which is building out the former Mitsubishi in Normal, is "poised to be a be a key EV industry player and a leading provider of ET jobs in Illinois," the report said.

Dozens of COVID cases affiliated with Rivian employees, construction workers Dozens of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County in recent weeks have been affiliated with workers at the Rivian manufacturing site in Normal, the company confirmed Friday.

The report said 97 out of the state's 102 counties have an electric transportation company.