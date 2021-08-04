 Skip to main content
Report: Rivian in talks to build UK plant

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive is in negotiations with the British government to build a plant in the southwest of England, a British news outlet reports. 

Sky News said the talks about a factory near Bristol.

"The talks are not yet at an advanced stage, and Britain is facing competition from rival proposals from Germany and the Netherlands, according to industry sources," the report said. 

It would be the first overseas plant for the electric vehicle startup, which is converting the 2.6 million-square-foot former Mitsubishi plant in Normal for production. 

The California-based company in July said it is also scouting for a second U.S. plant site, and multiple states have expressed interest. 

Rivian, founded in 2009, is backed Ford, T. Rowe Price and Amazon. 

The company also is building a fleet of electric delivery vehicles for Amazon, in addition to the pickup truck and an SUV set for launch later this year. 

