 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Rivian looking to go public as soon as September
0 comments

Report: Rivian looking to go public as soon as September

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Crain's Chicago Business is reporting that Rivian Automotive is seeking to go public as soon as September, "according to people familiar with the matter."

The business publication said the valuation for an initial public offering is at about $50 billion "and perhaps more." 

The electric vehicle maker is building out a production plant in Normal. 

The startup, which has offices in Southern California and Metro Detroit, in January announced an additional $2.65 billion in funding. About $8 billion had been raised since 2019.

Amazon has ordered 100,000 custom delivery vans from Rivian and is an investor. 

The company is opening a show room in Chicago. 

6 things to know about Rivian's new Chicago showroom

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Graphic Video Shows Mob Attacking Capitol on Jan. 6

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Officials discuss Mitsubishi decision

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News