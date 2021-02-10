Report: Rivian looking to go public as soon as September

NORMAL — Crain's Chicago Business is reporting that Rivian Automotive is seeking to go public as soon as September, "according to people familiar with the matter."

The business publication said the valuation for an initial public offering is at about $50 billion "and perhaps more."

The electric vehicle maker is building out a production plant in Normal.

+5 Watch now: GM is going all-electric by 2040. What does that mean for Rivian? The electric vehicle market is getting more crowded, just as Rivian's first vehicles are set to roll off the production line in Normal.

The startup, which has offices in Southern California and Metro Detroit, in January announced an additional $2.65 billion in funding. About $8 billion had been raised since 2019.

Amazon has ordered 100,000 custom delivery vans from Rivian and is an investor.

The company is opening a show room in Chicago.

