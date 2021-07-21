Restaurant of the Week: Lucca Grill

This is the first in a weekly Pantagraph series featuring local restaurants and bars. Know someone we should talk to? Email Olivia Jacobs at olivia.jacobs@lee.net.

BLOOMINGTON — The Lucca Grill, in downtown Bloomington at 116 E. Market St., is the first pick for the Pantagraph's new feature on restaurants and bars of the week.

Lucca Grill is a locally-owned Italian-American restaurant. It was founded in 1936 by the Baldini brothers, Fred and John, but is now owned by Tony Smith and John Koch.

While Lucca has a wide variety of food on the menu, it is best known for the A La Baldini pizza, named after its founders. This pizza is loaded with sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and pepperoncini.

My personal favorite, besides the pizza, of course, would have to be the chicken Parmesan, which is a 6-ounce chicken breast pan-fried in olive oil and covered in breading mix, mozzarella cheese and a garden-style marinara. But you can't go wrong with anything on the menu, because everything is good.

Lucca is known not only for its delicious food, but its old-school, friendly atmosphere and iconic décor. The walls are filled with old newspapers, plaques, awards and countless other memorabilia that guests can't help but stop and stare at.

The restaurant has two floors with two kitchens and plenty of seating. It even has a dumbwaiter, a definite highlight of the experience.

Lucca is a great place to be, whether you're looking to meet with old friends, grab a quick bite to eat on your lunch break, or want to have a great meal with family. It transcends time and makes you feel like you're home and never left. It is certainly a gem right in the heart of Bloomington-Normal.

The Lucca Grill is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Anyone who gives this place a try won't regret it.

