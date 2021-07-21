 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Restaurant of the Week: Lucca Grill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This is the first in a weekly Pantagraph series featuring local restaurants and bars. Know someone we should talk to? Email Olivia Jacobs at olivia.jacobs@lee.net.

BLOOMINGTON — The Lucca Grill, in downtown Bloomington at 116 E. Market St., is the first pick for the Pantagraph's new feature on restaurants and bars of the week.

Lucca Grill is a locally-owned Italian-American restaurant. It was founded in 1936 by the Baldini brothers, Fred and John, but is now owned by Tony Smith and John Koch.

While Lucca has a wide variety of food on the menu, it is best known for the A La Baldini pizza, named after its founders. This pizza is loaded with sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and pepperoncini.

Flick Fact: How much is it to fill up one of those city buses with fuel?

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

My personal favorite, besides the pizza, of course, would have to be the chicken Parmesan, which is a 6-ounce chicken breast pan-fried in olive oil and covered in breading mix, mozzarella cheese and a garden-style marinara. But you can't go wrong with anything on the menu, because everything is good.

Lucca is known not only for its delicious food, but its old-school, friendly atmosphere and iconic décor. The walls are filled with old newspapers, plaques, awards and countless other memorabilia that guests can't help but stop and stare at.

People are also reading…

Thrift store heaven is located in downtown Bloomington.

The restaurant has two floors with two kitchens and plenty of seating. It even has a dumbwaiter, a definite highlight of the experience.

Lucca is a great place to be, whether you're looking to meet with old friends, grab a quick bite to eat on your lunch break, or want to have a great meal with family. It transcends time and makes you feel like you're home and never left. It is certainly a gem right in the heart of Bloomington-Normal.

The Lucca Grill is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Anyone who gives this place a try won't regret it.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rivian to install charging stations at Tennessee state parks

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Portillo’s plans to go public

Portillo’s plans to go public

Portillo’s, the fast casual chain known for hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chocolate cake shakes, plans to go public, the company said Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rivian to install charging stations at Tennessee state parks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News