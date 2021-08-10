Restaurant of the Week: Parkview Inn

Editor's note: This is a weekly Pantagraph series featuring local restaurants and bars. Know someone we should talk to? Email Olivia Jacobs at ojacobs@pantagraph.com.

BLOOMINGTON — This week's pick for Restaurant of the Week is Parkview Inn, 1003 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Parkview Inn is a local family restaurant and bar currently owned by Rick McCormick, who purchased it from his parents, Dick and Linda McCormick, in March 2010. Dick and Linda owned it for 17 years, but Parkview Inn has been a restaurant and bar since 1928.

"Parkview has always been a meeting place for people. You can come in for breakfast, lunch or dinner and get a good meal and visit with family and friends," Rick McCormick said. "We have a huge two-story window looking out towards Miller Park so you can enjoy all four seasons from inside the restaurant or sitting outside on the patio during the warmer months, and if you're over 21 you can have a drink at the bar or play the video gaming machines."

The original Parkview Inn burned down in October 2016 and it took McCormick over two years to rebuild it. The restaurant and bar areas used to be two separate spaces in the old building, but now they are both in one open room.

Parkview is not only the oldest restaurant in Bloomington located on the same site, but is also one of the oldest diners on the original Route 66 highway in Illinois.

"It's a family-friendly place for people to enjoy," McCormick said. "When people come in, they are more than just customers. I enjoy talking to customers and getting to know them. I've known some for more years than I can count."

Parkview Inn has a full-service bar including draft beers, mixed drinks and wine. They feature local beers on tap and add drink specials during the holidays.

"Our broasted chicken is the best in town. Our hand-pounded breaded pork tenderloins are a huge seller," McCormick said. "We are also very well-known for our homemade pies that we make fresh daily and sell tons during the holidays. We feature daily food specials and everyone loves the breakfast."

My family loves the Working Man's and country-fried steak platters, and the breakfast horseshoe. For breakfast I like to order the short stack with a side of hash browns and sausage links with a glass of orange juice. I also love the cheeseburger and cheddar cheese balls from the lunch and dinner menus.

Parkview Inn kitchen hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The bar is open 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Saturday; and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

