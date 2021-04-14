Restaurant week celebration promotes McLean County businesses

BLOOMINGTON — A new 10-day celebration promoting local restaurants, breweries and cafes is coming to McLean County in May.
The Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will present the inaugural BN Bites & Brews, which seeks to support local businesses and encourage post-COVID economic recovery.
"With the tough times that we've all had in the pandemic, we thought this would be a good way to get folks out into the community and support our restaurants that have been so impacted with the pandemic," said Matt Hawkins, director of sports and market development with the visitors bureau.
Any establishment selling food in McLean County is invited to participate in the event. Businesses must register by April 23 at visitbn.org. It is free for any business wanting to partake in the event, which is co-sponsored by The Pantagraph and McLean County Chamber of commerce.
Restaurant week will run May 14 through 23 at participating businesses, which will offer a variety of packages for dine-in or takeout, such as discounts, special or limited menu items, or meal bundles for either two or four people.
Current participating restaurants include: Avanti's Italian Restaurant, Carl's Ice Cream, Denny's Doughnuts and Bakery Inc., Fort Jesse Cafe, Keg Grove Brewing Co., Moe's Southwest Grill and Pub II.
People dining at participating restaurants have the chance to win a variety of prizes by sharing a photo of their dining experience or meal on social media with #BNRestaurantWeek. Participants must be 18 years or older to enter.
Prizes include a cooking class for two at The Garlic Press, a $50 Avanti's Italian Restaurant gift card, two Children's Discovery Museum passes, two Miller Park Zoo passes, $50 in gift cards to local breweries, a $25 Coffee House gift card, and a "McLean County Made" food gift basket.
