Rivian announces vehicle insurance plans

"Rivian Insurance is integrated into our digital ordering process, so you can get a quote in minutes through one simple, convenient experience," the electric vehicle startup's website says.

Insurance will be available in 40 states, the company said.

The company wants to sell the vehicles direct to consumer, rather than through dealers. Showrooms are planned in Chicago, suburban Los Angeles and Brooklyn.

A trade association estimates electric transportation sector jobs in Illinois will double by 2024, with Rivian being a central part. Advanced Energy Economy released this report this week.

