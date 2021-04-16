 Skip to main content
Rivian announces vehicle insurance plans
Rivian announces vehicle insurance plans

NORMAL — Rivian has released details about an in-house insurance program that will be part of the process to order vehicles. 

"Rivian Insurance is integrated into our digital ordering process, so you can get a quote in minutes through one simple, convenient experience," the electric vehicle startup's website says.

Rivian is being sued by a group of Illinois vehicle dealers and trade associations over plans to sell directly to customers its electric vehicles assembled in Normal.

Rivian is ramping up production of its plant in Normal. 

Insurance will be available in 40 states, the company said. 

The company wants to sell the vehicles direct to consumer, rather than through dealers. Showrooms are planned in Chicago, suburban Los Angeles and Brooklyn. 

A trade association estimates electric transportation sector jobs in Illinois will double by 2024, with Rivian being a central part. Advanced Energy Economy released this report this week. 

