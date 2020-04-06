Rivian delays production launch to 2021

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive has delayed production to next year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Given the fact that Rivian had to shut down for their workers, I think there’s still construction going on, I can see that this is a setback," Normal Mayor Chris Koos told The Pantagraph. "I fully expected this to happen. They were working very furiously hard to get the line going and to have that come to a stop I’m sure set them back, so I completely understand that 2021 is probably a more realistic goal.”

The electric vehicle company was expected to roll out its fully electric truck and SUV later this year, but delayed production to 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Koos does not expect the delay to negatively impact Normal, and he is confident the plant will move forward with its production plans in 2021.

"I’m sure that there’s some work that they can do from home, but not much," Koos said. "I think everybody is having to readjust their outlook and their plans as a result of the COVID-19 and Rivian is not alone in that.”