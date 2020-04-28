Rivian, Ford cancel plans to build Lincoln-branded electric vehicle due to coronavirus

NORMAL — A joint project between Rivian and Ford to build a Lincoln-branded electric vehicle in Normal has been canceled as the auto industry struggles to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.
While there were never specific details about the product, where it would be built or timing for its launch, the automakers planned to build the new vehicle using startup electric truck manufacturer Rivian’s platform.
“Given the current environment, Lincoln and Rivian have decided not to pursue the development of a fully electric vehicle based on Rivian’s skateboard platform,” Lincoln said in a statement Tuesday. “Ford Motor Company’s strategic commitment to Lincoln, Rivian and electrification remains unchanged and Lincoln’s future plans will include an all-electric vehicle.”
Ford, which last year invested $500 million in Rivian, said Tuesday the partnership “remains strong,” and the companies continue to work together on an alternative vehicle based on Rivian’s platform.
Rivian spokeswoman Amy Mast confirmed the project was canceled, but declined further comment Tuesday.
The electric truck startup has already pushed its production launch date back to 2021. Rivian planned to make the first deliveries of preordered vehicles this year.
Rivian is retooling a former Mitsubishi plant and had hired more than 300 employees as it prepared for production. It temporarily shut down the plant and reduced staffing to a skeleton maintenance crew last month during the statewide COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
Rivian anticipated hiring thousands of employees for the Normal plant.
“There are 11 Rivian employees there in 2.6 million square feet,” Mast said earlier this month.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos did not immediately respond to questions from The Pantagraph on Tuesday night.
Founded 10 years ago, Plymouth, Michigan-based Rivian received more than $2.8 billion in investments last year from Ford, Cox Automotive and Amazon, among others. It has an order to build 100,000 custom electric delivery vehicles for Amazon alongside its consumer-focused truck and SUV.
Ford also has struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, halting production at its Chicago Assembly Plant on the city’s Southeast Side. The plant, which makes the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Police Interceptor SUVs, temporarily closed last month and about 5,600 workers were laid off.
“Ford has not yet determined when it will resume production in its North American plants,” Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said Tuesday. “We are continuing to assess public health conditions, government guidelines and supplier readiness to determine when the time is right to resume production. Meanwhile, Ford and the UAW continue working closely on initiatives to keep the workforce safe when we do restart our plants.”
On Tuesday, Ford reported a first-quarter net loss of nearly $2 billion, blaming its poor performance on the health crisis.
With its factories shut down and the economy sputtering, the second quarter looks even bleaker for the automaker, with Ford projecting a $5 billion loss before taxes.
