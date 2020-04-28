Rivian, Ford cancel plans to build Lincoln-branded electric vehicle due to coronavirus

The electric truck startup has already pushed its production launch date back to 2021. Rivian planned to make the first deliveries of preordered vehicles this year.

Rivian is retooling a former Mitsubishi plant and had hired more than 300 employees as it prepared for production. It temporarily shut down the plant and reduced staffing to a skeleton maintenance crew last month during the statewide COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Rivian anticipated hiring thousands of employees for the Normal plant.

“There are 11 Rivian employees there in 2.6 million square feet,” Mast said earlier this month.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos did not immediately respond to questions from The Pantagraph on Tuesday night.

Founded 10 years ago, Plymouth, Michigan-based Rivian received more than $2.8 billion in investments last year from Ford, Cox Automotive and Amazon, among others. It has an order to build 100,000 custom electric delivery vehicles for Amazon alongside its consumer-focused truck and SUV.