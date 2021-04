NORMAL — Amazon has started using new Rivian Automotive delivery vans in Denver.

Rivian is also testing the vehicles in Oklahoma and other markers.

The electric vehicle startup is in a partnership with Amazon, which plans to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Rivian, founded in 2009, is ramping up for production in its Normal plant. That's scheduled to start in June.

