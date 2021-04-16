Rivian plant gearing up for June launch in Normal

Beyond the breadth of the offerings, the influx of electric SUVs and trucks is expected to bring new buyers to the market.

“The one thing that Rivian has going for it is that it seems like it plays in the space that Americans want to be in, which is trucks and SUVs,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ executive director of insights.

A survey released Wednesday by automotive shopping site CarGurus.com found that 54% of car owners expect to own an EV in the next 10 years, but remain concerned about the availability of charging stations.

There are 41,490 public charging stations in the U.S., including 858 in Illinois, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s alternative fuels website. The network is far less developed for fast-charging stations, where drivers can fully charge their vehicles in 15 to 45 minutes, with 4,997 stations in the U.S. and only 99 in Illinois.

“EV adoption can only be successful if there’s enough charging infrastructure on all levels, at home, at work, retail, on the highways, destination charging,” said Kristof Vereenooghe, CEO of Netherlands-based EVBox, a leading builder of charging stations that opened its North American headquarters in Libertyville last summer.