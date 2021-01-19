Rivian pulls in $2.65 billion in 2021 investments

The World Health Organization has warned that rich nations could be responsible for soaring inequality around the world if they don’t take a responsible attitude to the purchase and distribution of coronavirus vaccines. The body’s director has accused some of “queue jumping” to get their cit…

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive has raised $2.65 billion in the company’s first round of 2021 investments.

The Plymouth, Michigan-based electrical vehicle company that took over Normal’s Mitsubishi Motors plant in 2017 has raised $8 billion in the last two years.

Amazon has ordered 100,000 delivery vans from the manufacturer, which also began taking orders for its new truck and sport utility models in November.

“This is a critical year for us as we are launching the R1T, the R1S and the Amazon commercial delivery vehicles. The support and confidence of our investors enables us to remain focused on these launches while simultaneously scaling our business for our next stage of growth,” said RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO of Rivian.

This funding included investments from Fidelity Management and Research Company, Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, Coatue and D1 Capital Partners, with funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates.

