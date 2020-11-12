Rivian to deliver $75,000 electric truck in June, complete with 300-mile range and vegan leather seats

Originally set to begin production this year, Rivian was delayed by the pandemic. In addition to the launch version in June, two other equipment packages will roll off the line in January 2022.

The Adventure is priced the same as the Launch Edition, with similar options, but takes seven months longer for delivery. The Explore has fewer options and starts at $67,500 for the truck and $70,000 for the SUV.

Rivian has not announced the delivery date for a base version of the truck and SUV, which will be priced “substantially lower” than the three packages currently offered on the website, Mast said.

Legacy and startup automakers alike have hundreds of electric vehicles in the development pipeline, with industry projections that EV sales will surpass traditional internal combustion engines by 2030.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ford is investing more than $3.2 billion at its North American manufacturing facilities to gear up for EV production. The automaker unveiled its all-electric E-Transit cargo van Thursday, which will be built at its Kansas City Assembly Plant. The van, which will sell for a starting price under $45,000, is expected to arrive in late 2021.