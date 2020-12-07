Rivian to lease 500,000-square-foot Normal warehouse

NORMAL — Rivian will lease 500,000 square feet of warehouse space at North Main Street and Kerrick Road in Normal, it was announced Monday. The electric vehicle maker plans to use the building for inbound logistics and parts receiving.

The company in a statement said it has reached an agreement with Milwaukee-based private commercial real estate firm Phoenix Investors.

Rivian is expected to take possession of a building under construction in March, with interior work scheduled to finish in summer.

“We appreciate the investment Rivian is making in the Town of Normal. The economic benefits of their work ripples throughout the county, Central Illinois and beyond,” said Normal Mayor Chris Koos. “We also recognize and appreciate the commitment of Phoenix Investors in creating a facility to meet Rivian’s needs.”