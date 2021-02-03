 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rivian to open Chicago showroom: report
0 comments
breaking top story

Rivian to open Chicago showroom: report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DOMINANT

The Rivian plant in Normal is shown on Dec. 2. The company last month sold out its first batch of electric vehicles. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

CHICAGO — Rivian continues to invest in Illinois and is planning to open a showroom in Chicago, Crain's Chicago Business reports.

The Plymouth, Michigan-based electric vehicle company intends to a retail location in the Fulton-Randolph Market District, Crain's reports. The former meatpacking and warehouse area west of downtown Chicago has been converted into a residential units and other developments in recent years.

Rivian has spent billions on renovating the former Mitsubishi plant in West Normal into a production facility.

Citing sources familiar with Rivian's plans, Crain's wrote that Rivian is planning a showroom in a building at 932 W. Randolph St., which is near the McDonald's headquarters.

The company is planning another showroom in a former movie theater in Laguna Beach, California. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The company is preparing to deliver its its first batch of its Launch Edition R1T pickups and R1s SUVs as early as June.

Amazon has also ordered 100,000 delivery vans and the first ones were delivered recently in Los Angeles. The vehicles can drive up to 150 miles on a charge.

"More customers will see the custom electric delivery vehicles cruising neighborhoods in up to 15 additional cities in 2021, ahead of tens of thousands of vehicles hitting the road over the next few years," the company said. 

Rivian recently pulled in $2.65 billion in the first round of 2021 investments. The company has raised $8 billion in the last two years.

Crews have spent months outfitting the Normal factory, which will eventually employ 1,000 workers. Rivian also plans to lease 500,000 square feet of warehouse space in Normal for a future logistics center.

Photos: Rivian Automotive

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Officials discuss Mitsubishi decision

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News