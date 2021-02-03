Rivian to open Chicago showroom: report

CHICAGO — Rivian continues to invest in Illinois and is planning to open a showroom in Chicago, Crain's Chicago Business reports.
The Plymouth, Michigan-based electric vehicle company intends to a retail location in the Fulton-Randolph Market District, Crain's reports. The former meatpacking and warehouse area west of downtown Chicago has been converted into a residential units and other developments in recent years.
Rivian has spent billions on renovating the former Mitsubishi plant in West Normal into a production facility.
Citing sources familiar with Rivian's plans, Crain's wrote that Rivian is planning a showroom in a building at 932 W. Randolph St., which is near the McDonald's headquarters.
The company is planning another showroom in a former movie theater in Laguna Beach, California.
The company is preparing to deliver its its first batch of its Launch Edition R1T pickups and R1s SUVs as early as June.
Amazon has also ordered 100,000 delivery vans and the first ones were delivered recently in Los Angeles. The vehicles can drive up to 150 miles on a charge.
"More customers will see the custom electric delivery vehicles cruising neighborhoods in up to 15 additional cities in 2021, ahead of tens of thousands of vehicles hitting the road over the next few years," the company said.
Rivian recently pulled in $2.65 billion in the first round of 2021 investments. The company has raised $8 billion in the last two years.
Crews have spent months outfitting the Normal factory, which will eventually employ 1,000 workers. Rivian also plans to lease 500,000 square feet of warehouse space in Normal for a future logistics center.
