Rivian to open Chicago showroom: report

CHICAGO — Rivian continues to invest in Illinois and is planning to open a showroom in Chicago, Crain's Chicago Business reports.

The Plymouth, Michigan-based electric vehicle company intends to a retail location in the Fulton-Randolph Market District, Crain's reports. The former meatpacking and warehouse area west of downtown Chicago has been converted into a residential units and other developments in recent years.

Rivian has spent billions on renovating the former Mitsubishi plant in West Normal into a production facility.

Citing sources familiar with Rivian's plans, Crain's wrote that Rivian is planning a showroom in a building at 932 W. Randolph St., which is near the McDonald's headquarters.

The company is planning another showroom in a former movie theater in Laguna Beach, California.

