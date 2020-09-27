Ruedi: Benefits of lump-sum pension options

Increased Control and Less Dependency on Company’s Future

By opting for a lump-sum benefit a retiree becomes less dependent on their former employer to remain in operation and live up to their payment obligations. In today’s environment every business is subject to increased risk and while most plans are insured to some extent to pay pension obligations it could give participants peace of mind to remove that potential altogether. IRAs provide flexibility to control income streams compared to pension payments. Often, a retiree may need more money in some years and less in others. IRAs allow investors the option to tap the account as needed rather than getting the same payment monthly, needed or not. Please keep in mind rolling pension funds to an IRA does require more discipline and responsibility on the part of the retiree. Withdrawing funds at a sustainable rate and being patient during times of market uncertainty are key to successful outcomes. An account holder has to remember these assets are intended to replicate a stream of income offered by traditional pension and avoiding multiple large withdrawals is imperative. Please consult a financial professional regarding your unique circumstances to determine if this strategy is appropriate for you.