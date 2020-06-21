Ruedi: How to handle financial matters after a loved one's passing

IRAs, 401(k)s and pensions

Spousal beneficiaries of IRAs and 401(k)A plans are allowed to claim their spouse’s assets as their own. The process of getting things into beneficiary control is similar to claiming life insurance. Most IRA or 401k providers require their own paperwork to be completed and a copy of the death certificate. Getting the spousal access to these assets is the key.

Determining any changes to the style of investment can wait for a time. Rushing to any major investment choices could have long-term consequences.

Claiming survivor pensions can help to avoid income disruptions. If survivor pensions are available, amounts normally range from 50% up to 100% of the original pension benefit. The exact percentages are determined from the original pension holder’s elections.

Meeting with an adviser and planning the next steps

At the appropriate time, reviewing your plan with an adviser can help to determine how the survivor moves forward. The benefits of these discussions can be particularly impactful if the survivor wasn’t involved with finances previously. Decisions regarding investment allocations, income sources and expenses help shape the stage of life.