Ruedi: Saving for college through a 529 plan

Planning for college has been on my mind lately. As a parent for the second time as of two weeks ago, I have had plenty of time late at night to think about how my family will plan for higher education. How do we begin to save for an expense that increases at almost double the pace of average inflation?

The concept can be worrisome. Planning for education on top of everyday household needs and future retirement can be downright scary. However, there are steps that parents (and grandparents) can take to start planning while children are younger.

Twenty-four years ago, Congress passed legislation creating the 529 college savings plans. Currently, these plans are utilized by millions of Americans as the primary vehicle for education planning. Over time, revisions to these plans have made them much more useful and applicable to beneficiaries beyond the traditional four-year college. The plans are set up and owned traditionally by parents or grandparents, but anyone can establish a plan regardless of relationship to the beneficiary. Plans are funded with after-tax dollars but grow tax deferred while invested. Withdrawals used for the beneficiary’s qualified education expenses can be made without tax consequences.