Ruedi: Saving for college through a 529 plan

Planning for college has been on my mind lately. As a parent for the second time as of two weeks ago, I have had plenty of time late at night to think about how my family will plan for higher education. How do we begin to save for an expense that increases at almost double the pace of average inflation?
The concept can be worrisome. Planning for education on top of everyday household needs and future retirement can be downright scary. However, there are steps that parents (and grandparents) can take to start planning while children are younger.
Twenty-four years ago, Congress passed legislation creating the 529 college savings plans. Currently, these plans are utilized by millions of Americans as the primary vehicle for education planning. Over time, revisions to these plans have made them much more useful and applicable to beneficiaries beyond the traditional four-year college. The plans are set up and owned traditionally by parents or grandparents, but anyone can establish a plan regardless of relationship to the beneficiary. Plans are funded with after-tax dollars but grow tax deferred while invested. Withdrawals used for the beneficiary’s qualified education expenses can be made without tax consequences.
Each state sponsors its own 529 plan but does not handle administration or manage investments of plan assets. In Illinois, our state sponsored plan is called the Bright Start College Savings Plan. The plan is administered by Union Bank & Trust and offers mutual fund investments from several large institutional fund managers including Vanguard and T. Rowe Price. Account owners can create their own investment lineup from the options available or use a pre-made portfolio that changes over time as the beneficiary gets closer to age 18.
Illinois residents who use the state plan are also eligible for a state income tax deduction each year on contributions up to $10,000 from an individual filer or $20,000 for joint filers. Beneficiaries are not limited to using funds only in their home state.
For account owners whose beneficiaries do not need all of the plan funds, they can simply name another individual as beneficiary. For beneficiaries who qualify for scholarships, account owners can choose to withdraw the amount of the scholarship from the plan without incurring any penalty. Owners are required to pay taxes on any earnings withdrawn.
Do not be discouraged if you cannot accumulate everything needed to cover the costs of your student’s education. There are several ways in which they can get additional assistance if needed. Saving for your own financial security is equally important. I’m confident adult children would gladly accept incurring some of their own debts early in life to avoid having to take on their parents as roommates later on.
Ruedi, CFP, RICP, of Bloomington, is a financial adviser for Savant Capital Management; www.savantcapital.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.