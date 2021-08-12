Samsung in talks to build Normal plant, Durbin says

BLOOMINGTON — Samsung Group is in talks to build a plant in Normal to make batteries, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said in a news conference via Zoom Thursday.
Durbin said officials are "competing for a major Samsung battery facility" to be built near the Rivian Automotive plant in west Normal.
“This Samsung facility, we hope, will be located next door to Rivian. That decision has not been made. Having a battery facility will also create thousands of jobs. We are blessed in Central Illinois to have this kind of expansion and opportunity, particularly with electric vehicles. Those are the vehicles of the future," he said.
Rivian Automotive Inc. is in talks to invest at least $5 billion to build a factory near Fort Worth, Texas, according to a document obtained by Bloomberg News.
Rivian has been producing a battery-electric pickup and SUV at the plant and has a deal to build 100,000 electric delivery vehicles for Amazon. Founded in 2009, the company has raised about $10.5 billion from investors.
Reuters in April reported that South Korea-based Samsung is supplying battery cells for Rivian vehicles.
Son Michael, a senior vice president for Samsung, told The Korea Times in July that the company is working on additional partnerships with automakers, including Rivian. He pointed to President Joe Biden's push for additional EV production.
"The demand for EV batteries will grow higher than expected due to the Biden administration's eco-friendly policy," The Times reported.
Rivian also is developing plans to invest $5 billion in a second manufacturing plant. Bloomberg on Wednesday reported talks are underway with officials in Fort Worth, Texas, about building there.
Durbin on Thursday held a news conference to talk about the infrastructure package passed by the Senate and the impact on Illinois. About $1.2 trillion is being spent on infrastructure.
Durbin last week met virtually with Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe to discuss electric vehicle production and infrastructure.
“We are looking at the reality that the current Rivian plant in Normal is going to be expanded far beyond what we expected, up to 5,000 individuals will be working there when they reach their optimum capacity," Durbin said on Thursday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
