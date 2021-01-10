See the latest area building permits

BLOOMINGTON

P.J. Hoerr, issued permit Dec. 29, for $276,200 construction and modification to existing room in factory, relocation of equipment to space, at Fervalue USA, 2501 Beich Road.

Tarter Construction, issued permit Dec. 14, for $120,00 interior remodel and adding new entry at Home Sweet Home Mission, 301 E. Oakland.

Menold Construction, issued permit Dec. 4, for $155,539 rebuild from garage fire at 6 Shagbark Court.

Vision Ventures, issued permit Dec. 3, for $360,000 remodel of former gymnastics space into ReMax office at 1015 Ekstam Drive.

Armstrong Builders, issued permit Dec. 3, for $95,000 kitchen and bathroom remodel at 5 Canterbury Court.

P.J. Hoerr, issued permit Dec. 2, for $2,100,000 one-story addition, additional offices, exam rooms, treatment rooms and lab; remodel portions of existing facility at 3105 Magory Drive.

NORMAL

None

McLEAN COUNTY

Aaron Johnson Construction, issued permit Dec. 16, for $287,000 single family residence at 25203 East 400 North Road, LeRoy.