See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington

Habitat for Humanity of McLean issued permit July 27, for $65,000 new construction single-family residence at 515 W. Oakland Ave.

Dunlap Homes issued permit July 20, for $230,000 new construction single-family residence at 1732 Eide Road.

All Seasons Roofing Specialists issued permit July 14, for $51,000 general re-roofing at 3013 Rudder Lane.

Tarter Construction issued permit July 12, for $1,094,000 commercial modifications to a service car repair shop garage alterations with business offices and for waiting areas and break room at 1025 Wylie Drive.

Joyner Construction issued permit July 8, for $415,000 commercial restaurant construction of new out of ground retail building to include Domino's end cap at 1514 W. Market St.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit July 8, for $210,000 new construction single-family residence at 1 Deerfield Court.

Ken Verkler Construction issued permit July 8, for $150,000 new construction single-family residence at 2506 Pampas Lane.

McLean

Lars Ostling issued permit Aug. 4, for $160,000 single-family residence with an attached garage at 16234 East 2550 North Road, Hudson.

