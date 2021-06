See the latest McLean County building permits

BLOOMINGTON

Catalyst Construction, issued permit May 26, for $508,066 office building alteration at 1 State Farm Plaza.

Mayfield Construction, issued permit May 26, for $130,000 restaurant building alteration for Jersey Mike’s Subs, 305 N. Veterans Parkway, Unit 103.

Paul Davis Restoration, issued permit May 26, for $160,043 single-family residence alteration at 1510 Kell Ave.

IUVO Constructum, issued permit June 1, for $700,000 new construction single-family residence at 11 Worthington Court.

River City Construction, issued permit June 3, for $496,012 warehouse addition at Fervalue USA, 2501 Beich Road.

Core Construction, issued permit June 3, for $133,094 recreation building alteration at Illinois Wesleyan University, 2 Ames Plaza.

O’Shea Builders, issued permit June 3, for $400,000 office building alteration at 1 State Farm Plaza.

Paul Davis Restoration, issued permit June 8, for $194,765 single-family residence fire damage repair at 2703 Fox Trot Trail.

Lemons Construction, issued permit June 9, for $200,000 new construction single-family residence at 2404 Grey Fox Trail.

Lemons Construction, issued permit June 9, for $200,000 new construction single-family residence at 2408 Grey Fox Trail.

NORMAL

Watson Construction, issued permit May 28, for $310,000 new single-family detached residence at 1808 Loblolly Drive.

S.R. Wilson Construction, issued permit May 28, for $125,000 new single-family attached residence at 277 Cassidy Road.

S.R. Wilson Construction, issued permit May 28, for $110,000 new single-family attached residence at 269 Cassidy Road.

S.R. Wilson Construction, issued permit May 28, for $105,000 new single-family attached residence at 259 Cassidy Road.

Franke Construction, issued permit May 28, for $175,000 new single-family detached residence at 1172 Hershey Road.

Franke Construction, issued permit May 28, for $204,586 new single-family detached residence at 3630 Napa Lane.

Verkler Construction, issued permit May 28, for $400,000 new single-family detached residence at 3553 Tahoe Blvd.

Trunk Bay Construction, issued permit June 8, for $600,000 new construction ranch with finished basement at 2107 Heather Ridge Drive.

McLEAN COUNTY

Catalyst Construction, issued permit May 27, for $1,222,000 addition to maintenance shop at Nussbaum Transportation, Hudson.

Trunk Bay Construction, issued permit May 28, for $600,000 single family residence at 16041 Belfry, Bloomington.

Jonathan Caforio, issued permit May 28, for $110,000 pool and patio at 21769 North 825 East Road, Carlock.

Backyard Living, issued May 28, for $50,000 pool and patio at at 9336 Fenwick Drive, Bloomington.

Illinois Valley Construction, issued May 28 for $185,000 interior build-out of reception hall at 33637 North 1600 East Road, Heyworth.

Jamie Scheets, issued permit June 2, for $90,000 shed at 19289 East 100 North Road, Heyworth.

