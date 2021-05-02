See the latest McLean County building permits

BLOOMINGTON

John Meek, issued permit April 21, for $75,000 sunroom addition, window and exterior cladding placement at 1914 Hackberry Road.

Catalyst Construction, issued permit April 20, for $350,000 interior office build-out at 1401 Commerce Parkway.

Lemons Construction, issued permit April 19, for $320,000 new single-family construction at 24767 Thorn Apple Lane.

Tarter Construction, issued permit April 19, for $345,000 remodel of existing exterior façade at 1407 N. Veterans Parkway.

NORMAL

River City Construction, issued permit April 27, for $2,752,248 outbound charging station at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

P.J. Hoerr, issued permit April 27, for $587,000 occupational health clinic at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Knapp Builders, issued permit April 26, for $262,935 interior remodel of 10 units at 204 N. Oak St.

Knapp Builders, issued permit April 26, for $500,325 interior remodel of 12 units, replacing windows, at 98 W. Cherry St.