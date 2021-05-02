See the latest McLean County building permits

BLOOMINGTON
John Meek, issued permit April 21, for $75,000 sunroom addition, window and exterior cladding placement at 1914 Hackberry Road.
Catalyst Construction, issued permit April 20, for $350,000 interior office build-out at 1401 Commerce Parkway.
Lemons Construction, issued permit April 19, for $320,000 new single-family construction at 24767 Thorn Apple Lane.
Tarter Construction, issued permit April 19, for $345,000 remodel of existing exterior façade at 1407 N. Veterans Parkway.
NORMAL
River City Construction, issued permit April 27, for $2,752,248 outbound charging station at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
P.J. Hoerr, issued permit April 27, for $587,000 occupational health clinic at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
Knapp Builders, issued permit April 26, for $262,935 interior remodel of 10 units at 204 N. Oak St.
Knapp Builders, issued permit April 26, for $500,325 interior remodel of 12 units, replacing windows, at 98 W. Cherry St.
Henson Robinson Co., issued permit April 26, for $2,896,859 paint shop roof replacement at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
Henson Robinson Co., issued permit April 26, for $2,514,487 battery assembly roof replacement at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
P.J. Hoerr, issued permit April 26, for $6,661,826 Phase 3-5 team rooms cafes, at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
P.J. Hoerr, issued permit April 27, for $2,563,773 modular chiller plant, at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
Kris Spaulding Construction, issued permit April 21, for $56,742 kitchen remodel at 1012 Oak Hill St.
Homes by Tentac, issued permit April 28, for $195,400 new single family detached residence at 2435 Boulder Drive.
IUVO Constructum/TK Homes/Rave Homes issued permit April 23, for $140,000 new single family detached residence at 813 Table Rock Circle.
McLEAN COUNTY
Mandy Fehr, issued permit April 27, for $200,000 garage, bathroom and bedroom additions to single family residence at 25979 East 3000 North Road, Chenoa.