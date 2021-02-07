See the latest McLean County building permits

BLOOMINGTON

P.J. Hoerr, issued permit Jan. 27, for $18,214,567 construction of New YMCA facility and parking lot at 202 St. Joseph Drive.

Franke Construction II, issued permit Jan. 27, for $345,000 new single family construction at 2306 Riverwoods Lane.

NORMAL

Rave Homes, issued 14 permits Jan. 25 and 28, for $73,000 each for new single family duplex construction at 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 2 and 4 Conery Circle.

Lesco Design & Manufacturing Co., issued permit Feb. 2, for $11,004,620 remodel of equipment mezzanine, sequences 23-25 structural steel at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Catalyst Construction, issued permit Feb. 2, for $3,002,574, remodel of cardiology, cath lab, recovery room at 1304 Franklin Ave.

McLEAN COUNTY

None.