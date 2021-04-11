 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
See the latest McLean County building permits
editor's pick

See the latest McLean County building permits

{{featured_button_text}}
Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

None.

NORMAL

Bishop Brothers Construction, issued permit March 31, for $383,000 NeuroRestorative Home addition at 1114 Kern St.

Trunk Bay Construction, issued permits April 1, each for $299,000 single family detached homes at 1142 and 1146 Hershey Road.

Franke Construction, issued permits March 31, each for $210,000 single family detached homes at 1154, 1160 and 1166 Hershey Road and 2600 and 2628 Shale Road.

McLEAN COUNTY

Brad Poppe, issued permit April 1, for $125,000 40-by-72 detached machine shed at 21128 North 2800 East Road, Lexington.

Vision Ventures, issued permit April 5, for $140,000, master suite addition and deck at 8492 East 200 North Road, McLean.

Morton Builders, issued permit April 7, for $160,000, 48-by-80 detached machine shed at 19384 North 250 East Road, Danvers.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Record close for Dow, S&P 500

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News