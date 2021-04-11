See the latest McLean County building permits

BLOOMINGTON
None.
NORMAL
Bishop Brothers Construction, issued permit March 31, for $383,000 NeuroRestorative Home addition at 1114 Kern St.
Trunk Bay Construction, issued permits April 1, each for $299,000 single family detached homes at 1142 and 1146 Hershey Road.
Franke Construction, issued permits March 31, each for $210,000 single family detached homes at 1154, 1160 and 1166 Hershey Road and 2600 and 2628 Shale Road.
McLEAN COUNTY
Brad Poppe, issued permit April 1, for $125,000 40-by-72 detached machine shed at 21128 North 2800 East Road, Lexington.
Vision Ventures, issued permit April 5, for $140,000, master suite addition and deck at 8492 East 200 North Road, McLean.
Morton Builders, issued permit April 7, for $160,000, 48-by-80 detached machine shed at 19384 North 250 East Road, Danvers.