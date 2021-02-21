 Skip to main content
See the latest McLean County building permits
Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

None.

NORMAL

None.

McLEAN COUNTY

Rick Masters, issued permit Feb. 5 for $60,000 43-by-48 foot detached shed addition at 20338 East 950 North Road, Bloomington.

Derick Riordan, issued permit Feb. 11, for $96,500 24-by-80 foot in-ground pool with apron, at 3446 Country Meadows Lane, Heyworth.

