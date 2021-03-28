See the latest McLean County building permits

BLOOMINGTON

Armstrong Builders, issued permit March 17, for $370,000 new single family construction at 2505 Riverwoods Lane.

Stark Plumbing/Excavating, issued permit March 12, for $50,000 to replace cracked panels in concrete at 1803 W. Washington St.

NORMAL

Justin Dietrich, issued permit March 18, for $50,000 for 26-by-12 room addition at 1506 Henry St.

Dunlap Homes, issued permits March 18, each for $250,000 new single family detached construction at 1706 and 1708 Flagstone Drive.

IUVO Constructum/TK Homes/Rave Homes, issued permits March 18, each for $207,000 for new single family detached construction at 809, 810 and 811 Table Rock Circle.

BJ Armstrong, issued permit March 18, for $218,000 for new single family detached construction at 3749 Yellowstone Drive.

Franke Construction, issued permits March 18, each for $210,000 for new single family detached construction at 2604 and 2624 Shale Road.

McLEAN COUNTY

None.