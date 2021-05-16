See the latest McLean County building permits

BLOOMINGTON
Sentry Roofing, issued permit May 3, for $422,561 roofing installation of poly vapor barrier and PVC roof membrane, at 2047 Ireland Grove Road.
Mirek Construction, issued permit April 30, for $70,000 interior buildout for physical therapy office at Ivy Rehab, 2103 N. Veterans Parkway.
Stark Excavating, issued permit April 28, for $161,000 in-fill of existing coal room at 904 N. Roosevelt Ave.
NORMAL
None.
McLEAN COUNTY
Hoffman Ochs, issued permit May 10, for $220,000 single family residence with attached garage at 15808 East 2100 North Road, Hudson.
Phillip McClure, issued permit May 12, for $65,000 single family residence at 9516 East 1950 North Road, Carlock.