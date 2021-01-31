 Skip to main content
See the latest McLean County building permits
See the latest McLean County building permits

Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

Catalyst Construction, issued permit Jan 21, for $240,000 for apartment conversions and mailroom renovation at 104 E. Wood St.

Franke Construction II, issued permit Jan. 19 for $120,000 new construction of single family residence at 2507 Pampas Lane.

Franke Construction II, issued permit Jan. 19 for $120,000 new construction of single family residence at 2902 Steppe Lane.

NORMAL

F.J. Hafner, issued permit Jan. 25, for $52,000 interior remodel of Units 1-4 at 310 Willow St.

McLEAN COUNTY

Lawrence Heacock, issued permit Jan. 15, for $81,000 construction of 60-by-120 machine shed at 2585 North 3450 East Road, Farmer City.

Dalen Riley, issued permit Jan. 25, for $79,000 construction of 40-by-60 pole barn at 8601 North 2100 East Road, Downs.

