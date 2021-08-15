 Skip to main content
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Building permits
Bloomington

Franke Construction issued permit Aug. 10, for $175,000 new single-family construction at 1013 Bach Drive.

City of Bloomington issued permit Aug. 5, for $260,000 office building alteration at 301 E. Jackson St.

Franke Construction issued permit Aug. 4, for $190,000 new single-family construction at 2514 Pampas Lane.

Normal

Knoebel Construction issued permit Aug. 5, for $1,414,000 commercial new construction of Jiffy Lube Store at 1990 E. College Ave.

First Company issued permit Aug. 3, for $86,985 commercial remodel for Tentac Gaming Lounge at 1101 N. Main St. Ste. 2.

Peoria Metro Construction issued permit Aug. 6, for $1,103,500 commercial remodel for Kroger at 1550 E. College Ave.

