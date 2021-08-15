See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington
Franke Construction issued permit Aug. 10, for $175,000 new single-family construction at 1013 Bach Drive.
City of Bloomington issued permit Aug. 5, for $260,000 office building alteration at 301 E. Jackson St.
Franke Construction issued permit Aug. 4, for $190,000 new single-family construction at 2514 Pampas Lane.
Normal
Knoebel Construction issued permit Aug. 5, for $1,414,000 commercial new construction of Jiffy Lube Store at 1990 E. College Ave.
First Company issued permit Aug. 3, for $86,985 commercial remodel for Tentac Gaming Lounge at 1101 N. Main St. Ste. 2.
Peoria Metro Construction issued permit Aug. 6, for $1,103,500 commercial remodel for Kroger at 1550 E. College Ave.